New Delhi: Gracing the 11th Northeast Festival here in New Delhi, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism and DoNER G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said North East, with its remarkable heritage, diverse wildlife, rich culture and is a beautiful place to visit. With excellent connectivity, robust infrastructure and warm hospitality, the region has flourished significantly under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, he added. He said, “The North East Festival stands out as the liveliest celebration in Delhi. Offering an impressive showcase of authentic products and a vibrant display of culture through food, music, fashion and art, the festival caters to a wide spectrum of audiences.

The North East Festival stands out as the most dynamic celebration in Delhi, offering a diverse array of experiences. From an exceptional showcase of authentic products to the vibrant presentation of culture through food, music, fashion and art, the festival caters to a wide audience. An exceptional aspect of the event is its role as a gateway to business and investment opportunities, particularly within the thriving tourism sector. A visit promises a truly memorable and enriching experience for a lifetime”.

The 11th North East Festival, currently underway at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, has added a vibrant touch to the Christmas celebrations in Delhi. The festival, which commenced with grandeur on Friday, continued its momentum on the second day, attracting thousands of enthusiastic visitors.

The festive bazaar, a major attraction, maintained its energetic atmosphere with stalls offering a varied range of festive bakes, home décor items, clothing and accessories. The exhibition area, featuring 100 MSME entrepreneurs presenting 'Made in North East' products, has transformed into a marketplace where visitors can explore and purchase authentic agri-horti products, handloom, handicrafts, and processed food.

Tourism stalls gained prominence as visitors expressed interest in discovering popular and off-beat destinations in North East India along with attractive packages. The second day's evening unfolded with a spectacular fashion lineup, showcasing rich fabrics and designs by designers from the region

The musical extravaganza featured diverse sounds and genres with performances by DJ Karan B, Nagaland Collective, JELO, Sai Tara, UNB, and the Indian Nepali rock bands from Sikkim, Girish, and The Chronicles. The night concluded with Bollywood actor-singer Shruti Haasan and her band delivering a power-packed performance, winning the hearts of the audience. G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), who graced the event, praised the festival's diversity.

"Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief Organiser of North East Festival, said, “Despite the first day falling on a working day, the event drew a massive crowd. The food stalls were abuzz with people indulging in our regional delights. The festive ambience is palpable, accentuated by colourful decorations and lights, enhancing the overall experience. Witnessing visitors joyfully engage in the event, singing and dancing to the live music performances, is a gratifying experience".