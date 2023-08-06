Imphal: In a significant development in violence-hit Manipur, NDA partner Kuki People's Alliance has withdrawn its support from N Biren Singh government.

In a letter to Governor Anusuiya Uikey, the party, which has two MLAs, said, “After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N.Biren Singh is no longer fructuous. Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void.”