NCW SEEKS PROBE INTO HARASSMENT CHARGES AGAINST YOUTH CONGRESS CHIEF SRINIVAS BV

New Delhi The National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the allegations leveled by the president of the Indian Youth Congress Assam Dr Angkita Dutta against the Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BVNCW chief Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police Assam to personally look into it and conduct an inquiry on the allegations The National Commission for Women has come across a Twitter post enclosing screenshots of posts made by Dr Angkita Dutta president Indian Youth Congress Assam alleging harassment use of derogatory language and discrimination against the President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV In furtherance Dr Angkita Dutta has posted on her Twitter handle that she even raised her grievance with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu however there was no action taken on her complaint the Commission saidThe Commission said in its statement that it is appalled and disappointed and has taken cognizance of the allegations leveled by Dr Angkita Dutta against Srinivas BV Therefore considering the gravity of the matter Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police Assam to personally look into it and conduct an inquiry on the allegations leveled by Dr Angkita Dutta in a fair timebound manner read the statementThe Commission has also sought a detailed report to be apprised at the earliest Meanwhile the Commission said it will also be inquiring into the matter Dutta on Tuesday accused Srinivas of being sexist and chauvinistic and discriminating against her based on gender Responding to the allegations with the legal notice that was shared by Srinivas on Twitter he said whoever is found indulged in propagatingpeddling false amp defamatory content will be held liable under the relevant laws amp will be held accountable for their acts Linking Dutta s allegations with the Karnataka polls he said Sorry for not being able to answer BJP and their sponsored stooges earlier because of the marathon election campaign in Karnataka where BJP is all set to lose badly No diversion can save the BJP in the state of Karnataka Also read I thank PM Modi for trusting me BJP leader Khushbu Sundar after taking charge as NCW member