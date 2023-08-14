NAGA FLAG CONSTITUTION INSEPARABLE FROM SOVEREIGNTY OF PEOPLE NSCN IM

New Delhi: Reiterating that flag and constitution are constituent parts of sovereignty, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) on Monday appealed to the Government of India to ink the Naga accord at the earliest.

"The flag and constitution are naturally inseparable from the sovereignty of a people. It is universally an accepted truth that flag and constitution are constituent parts of sovereignty. There is no ambiguity about it. The Indian leaders understand it too. They must take the stand to speak the truth," said NSCM-IM supremo Thuiangaleng Muivah commemorating the 77th Naga Independence Day celebration.

The NSCN-IN and central government had signed a framework agreement in 2015 to end the decades-long Naga insurgency, but the demand for a separate flag and constitution by the Naga group has posed a stumbling block before signing the agreement.

"On the issue of integration of all Naga areas, the government of India has officially acknowledged that it is the legitimate right of the Nagas and therefore, it shall be finalised accordingly," Muivah said. The Union Home Ministry had earlier accepted the proposal of the NSCN-IM to integrate all Naga-dominated stress of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur into Greater Nagalaim, an issue which later went to the cold storage following a massive protest in Manipur.

Muivah said that the Naga national resistance movement is about defending the inherent sovereign right of the Nagas and their land. "After 18 years long political talk, the government of India and the NSCN finally signed the historic framework agreement on August 3, 2015, on the foundation of recognition of the coexistence of the two entities. This is a mutually agreed official document," said Muivah.

It is worth mentioning that the negotiation between the government of India and NSCN-IM is still going over the issue of a separate flag and a constitution.

Also read: Peace talks: Centre, Naga negotiators will have to come to an understanding, says deputy CM