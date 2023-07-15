Muslims perform last rites of a Hindu Man in Assam

Guwahati: In a display of communal harmony, some Muslims of the Noonmati village in Assam conducted the last rites of a Hindu person as per Hindu tradition. Shiv Ratan Pandit, 65, a resident of Nijarapar, in Guwahati, died on Friday night. His body was later taken from his home to the crematorium by Muslims of the village. The deceased was buried at Navagraha Crematorium in Gurgaon. The Muslims of the village not only carried the body but also conducted the last rites.

According to reports, Shiv Ratan Pandit died on Friday after a prolonged illness. According to locals, he and his wife had been living in the Nizarapar locality of Guwahati for the past several years. The couple are staying alone while the neighbours are Muslims they faced difficulty while performing the last rites as they were not familiar with Hindu customs.

Later, they sought the help of some Hindu families, who are living far away for help. In the morning, a few Hindus came to the house. Later, both Hindus and Muslims carried the body to the graveyard and conducted the funeral rites. When the country was witnessing communal riots now and then, the noble gesture of Muslims in Assam won accolades. This incident proves yet again that humanity is greater than religion. People, who nurse a grudge against others, should learn a lesson from such incidents.

