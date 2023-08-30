New Delhi: All the 14 Lok Sabha MPs from Assam have registered a poor performance as far as utilization of the MPLADS (MP’s Local Area Development Scheme) funds provided by the Central Government in the last financial year 2022-23 is concerned.

As per government data provided by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque is the worst performer among all MPs in the last financial year. Against a disbursed fund of Rs 7 crore by the central government, Khaleque recommended works of Rs 3.64 crore only in 2022-23.

On the other hand, Karbi Anglong MP Haren Singh Bey recommended works of Rs 18.00 crore against the disbursal of Rs 19.50 crore central fund. According to the government records, Cachar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy proposed works of Rs 9.50 crore against the disbursal fund of Rs 12.00 crore by the central government.

Similarly, Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal proposed works of 9.54 crore against the central disbursal of Rs 12 crore, Dibrugarh MP Rameswar Teli proposed works of Rs 4.42 crore against the central disbursal of Rs 7 crore, Golaghat MP Gaurav Gogoi proposed works of Rs 9.30 crore against the central allocation of Rs 12 crore, Nalbari MP Naba Sarania proposed work of Rs 6.90 against the central allocation of Rs 9.50 crore, Sonitpur MP Pallab Lochan Das proposed work of Rs 7 crore against the central disbursal of Rs 9.50 crore, Dhemaji MP Pradhan Barua proposed work of Rs 9.50 crore against the central disbursal of Rs 12 crore.

Similarly, Charaideo MP Tapn Kumar Gogoi proposed work of Rs 4.97 crore against the central allocation of Rs 7, Darrang MP Dilip Saikia proposed work of Rs 7.02 crore against the central allocation of Rs 9.50 crore, Karim Ganj MP Kripanath Mallah proposed work of Rs 4.80 crore against the central allocation of Rs 7 crore, Nowgong MP Pradyut Bordoloi proposed work of Rs 9.48 crore against the central allocation of Rs 12 crore and Queen Oja representing Kamrup Metropolitan proposed work of Rs 7.36 crore against the central allocation of Rs 9.50 crore in 2022-23 under MPLAD funds.

To maximize the utilization of MPLADS funds, the Ministry regularly reiterates the importance of optimal utilization of MPLADS funds during the annual review meetings with the State and UT nodal departments and deputes its officers to visit States and Districts to review the implementation process. The Ministry also issues directions to speed up utilization and diligently follow the timeline for sanction as prescribed in the MPLADS guidelines and periodically conducts third-party evaluation of MPLADS works.

Under the revised MPLADS guidelines, MPs have been given the flexibility in choosing the works that can be taken up under the MPLAD Scheme provided it leads to the creation of durable public assets for the larger public good of the society.

The Ministry, in collaboration with SBI, has also launched a new web portal for implementation of revised fund flow procedure under MPLADS from April 1 this year under which the entire process of fund flow operates on an IT platform allowing all the stakeholders, including MPs, the Central and State government agencies, the district authorities etc. to monitor the status of funds and works on real-time basis.

Significantly, MPLADS funds to the tune of Rs 6320 crore, including Rs 3,950 crore for the financial year 2020-21 and Rs 2,370 crore for the FY 2021- 22, were placed at the disposal of the Ministry of Finance for managing the health and adverse impacts of Covid-19 on the society for stepping up capital outlay including health infrastructure and various social security measures for the poor.

