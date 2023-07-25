Guwahati/Shillong: At least seven Meghalaya policemen were injured in a clash with a mob that attacked and pelted stones at Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma's office on Monday late night. CM Sangma got stuck inside the office as soon as the agitated group started pelting stones. Police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the public.

At the time of the attack, CM Conrad Sangma was in a meeting with Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima, which was demanding that Tura be declared as the winter capital of the state. A group of protesters who had unexpectedly attacked the mini secretariat in Meghalaya's Shillong during night, pelted stones and clashed with police.

CM Sangma was with Minister Markuchi Marak and senior government officials, holding talks with members of the Garo group to resolve the demand for declaring Tura as the winter capital. The Chief Minister was not hurt but could not immediately get out of the office as many people had encircled the compound and blocked the entry/exit routes. Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima wants to declare Tura, the headquarters of the West Garo Hills district, as the winter capital of Meghalaya.

But the demand seems to have been challenged by various other groups who want Shillong to remain as the one and only capital. Achik also requested for a comprehensive review of the job reservation policy in the state. Achik denied any involvement in the attack on the chief minister's office (CMO). The group has been actively protesting for the last 13 days. They stressed on the need to make the dialogue process more holistic and transparent.

A large contingent of police and CRPF personnel were immediately rushed to the spot to control the violence in the wake of the tense situation. Police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse at least 1,000 people which led to further unrest and tension in the area. The exact reason behind the sudden violence is yet to be ascertained. However, the investigation into the attack is underway.

The Chief Minister later expressed deep grief over the unfortunate incident. He assured that necessary legal action will be taken against this act of violence. Expressing concern over the injured police personnel, Sangma announced that they would be given a medical allowance of Rs 50,000. Achik's primary demands are mainly the establishment of a "fair and equitable winter capital policy" which will ensure fair distribution of resources in the state. The situation in Tura is still tense. The authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.