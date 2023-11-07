Aizawl (Mizoram) : Polling for single-phase elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly began at 7 am on Tuesday and it will continue till 4 pm. Voters started arriving at the polling booths early in the northeastern state. It has over 8.57 lakh voters, including 4.39 lakh women. As many as 174 candidates are in the election fray. Tight security arrangements have been made by the officials. The following are updates on today's poll-related happenings: