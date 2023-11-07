Mizoram: Voting begins in single phase assembly elections
Mizoram: Voting begins in single phase assembly elections
Aizawl (Mizoram) : Polling for single-phase elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly began at 7 am on Tuesday and it will continue till 4 pm. Voters started arriving at the polling booths early in the northeastern state. It has over 8.57 lakh voters, including 4.39 lakh women. As many as 174 candidates are in the election fray. Tight security arrangements have been made by the officials. The following are updates on today's poll-related happenings:
- Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga could not cast his vote in the morning hours after the electronic voting machine (EVM) was found not working. The incident took place in the Aizawl North-II assembly constituency. However, Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati cast his vote in Aizawl South-II in the morning hours itself.
- There are 1,276 polling stations in the State and 149 remote voting centres. About 30 polling centres along the inter-state and international borders have been found to be critical and are declared vulnerable. Over 7,200 personnel have been deployed across the state as part of the elaborate security arrangements to ensure a free and fair poll, official sources said. The international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh have been closed by the election authorities to ensure a transparent poll.
- The main contest is between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress, which are contesting in all the 40 seats. The BJP is contesting in 23 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated candidates in four assembly segments. Besides, there are 27 independent candidates. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with the four other States - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.
