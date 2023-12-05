Aizawl (Mizoram) : Success has not come easy for 73-year-old Lalduhoma, the former IPS officer who served as security in-charge of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. From earning the dubious distinction of the first MP to be disqualified under the anti-defection law, Lalduhoma defied political odds and went on to lead his party, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), to victory in the Mizoram 2023 Assembly elections.

All set to becoming the chief minister of the State, Lalduhoma brought spotlight on the ZPM which was registered as a political party only in 2019 and secured a majority in the Mizoram assembly on Monday, winning 27 of the 40 seats and leading in one other, as votes were being counted, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Lalduhoma, speaking after his party's victory, said the state's youth were fed up with the incumbent and with the existing political system, in which their fathers or forefathers have been engaged with. "So they want to set themselves free and, try to establish a new system with a new leadership, with new principles. That is what the expectation that the youth are having," he said.

ZPM CM candidate said that the government was violating all the laws and most of the contract supplies were given, under the restricted tender system, which was a direct violation of the rules. "So I'm going to stop all kinds of restricting tenders. No single restricted tender should be given without my approval. This time, the number of voters of woman are more than that of men. My government is mainly formed by women. So we are grateful to them. And we are committed to uplifting their condition,” he said.

Lalduhoma himself bagged the Serchhip seat by defeating his nearest MNF rival J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2,982 votes. For over three decades, chief ministership in the northeastern state has been a see-saw affair between two senior politicians Lal Thanhawla of the Congress and MNF's Zoramthanga.

Lalduhoma first contested the Mizoram assembly polls on a Congress ticket in 1984, but lost to People's Conference party nominee Lalhmingthanga by a margin of 846 votes. The same year, he contested the Lok Sabha polls as a Congress candidate and was elected unopposed. The ZPM leader resigned as state Congress president and withdrew his primary membership from the party in 1986, after he was accused of conspiring against then chief minister Lal Thanhawla and some cabinet ministers.

Lalduhoma became the first MP to be disqualified under the anti-defection law after he quit the Congress in 1988. He was also disqualified by Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo in 2020, after 12 Mizo National Front (MNF) legislators filed complaints, alleging he defected to the ZPM by actively participating in party activities, though being elected as an independent in the 2018 polls.

Lalduhoma was the first legislator to have been disqualified under the anti-defection law in Mizoram, but he managed to win the by-election to the Serchhip seat in 2021. Besides the Congress, he was once part of the MNF. He had floated his own party, the Zoram Nationalist Party, and was also instrumental in the formation of the ZPM.