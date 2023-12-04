Aizawl (Mizoram) : As the counting began this morning, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has emerged favourite in early leads. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who strongly aimed to regain power, is trailing in the results. Mizoram was among the five states which went to polls in November.

The exit polls have already predicted advantage to the ZPM led by former IPS officer Lalduhoma. The Congress is also a major contender but is relegated to third place this time. The BJP, which won one seat, is hoping to win more seats this time.

Some exit polls gave advantage to ZPM, which is expected to secure comfortable majority in the 40-member assembly. Both the national parties - Congress and BJP - are expected not to fare well enough. In 2018, the MNF won 26 seats and wrested power from the Congress, while the ZPM won eight seats.

It was scheduled originally for December 3, Sunday, along with four other states, but was postponed by a day following representations to the Election Commission by the civil society, citing Sunday as an important day in the religious calendar in the Christian-majority state.

There are four major contenders in Mizoram election fray, which voted to elect its 40-member legislative assembly on November 7. These contenders for power include the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the BJP.