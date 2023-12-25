Moran(Assam): The recovery of the body of a youth from Assam in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district that borders Nagaland by police on Saturday sparked tension. Police identified the nearly decomposed body as that of Sujit Baraik, a resident of Tea Rajabari tea estate near Sonari town of Assam. However, the exact reason for the death is not yet confirmed, the police said.

The deceased was accompanied to Arunachal Pradesh two weeks ago by a man named Hannan to work as a mason. After failing to contact Baraik for a week, the family members of the deceased informed the police about his mysterious disappearance. The family members alleged that they have spoken with the local police in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh regarding the matter, but did not receive any sort of help from them.