Guwahati: In a gory incident, an elderly woman and her daughter were raped in Guwahati's Satgaon area. It is learnt that a group of youths has not only raped a mother-daughter duo but also sprinkled chilli powder on their genitals. The Satgaon police arrested four accused and sent them to jail in connection with the incident while four other accused are still absconding. The arrested youths have been identified as Amit Pradhan, Bimal Chhetri, Chhaya Pradhan and Sandhya Sonar.

According to the police, on May 17 night, eight miscreants led by a young man identified as Amit Pradhan of Satgaon forcibly entered the house. The gang of miscreants first raped and sprayed chilli powder on the genitals of the old woman and later her daughter. After the incident, the mother and daughter became unconscious.

Also read: Minor girl gang-raped in Ramgarh; one detained, other absconding

Soon after the incident, the mother and daughter were found unconscious by the neighbours, who immediately informed the local police. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and admitted the mother and daughter to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital in critical condition. However, the incident came to light after the mother and daughter recovered after undergoing treatment.

How safe are women? Incidents of crimes against women across the State are making headlines every day. This time a heinous incident has taken place in Guwahati city. Though the police are taking strict measures to contain crime, miscreants are targeting women, who stay alone.