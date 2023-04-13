MISCREANTS BID TO RAPE A TOURIST FROM HYDERABAD IN ASSAMS MAJULI FOILED

Majuli Assam Miscreants tried to rape a girl from Hyderabad at Majuli in the Jorhat district of Assam The incident took place near Aflamukh Ferry Ghat at Majuli The girl is said to be a resident of Hyderabad who was on a visit to Majuli A group of miscreants tried to rape the girl in the early hours of Thursday According to the information the girl was proceeding towards Aflamukh Ferry Ghat from Phuloni of Majuli by an erickshaw but the driver of the eRickshaw dropped her midway before reaching the destination Soon after miscreants who saw the girl alone grabbed her to the nearby forests But a few youths who were travelling on the road heard the young girl s screams in the nearby jungle Immediately they rushed to the spot and rescued the girl and informed the police Also read Two arrested in minor girl gangrape case in Assam s DibrugarhAccording to eyewitnesses the gang of miscreants tore the clothes of the girl and also attacked her due to which the young woman suffered injuries But the miscreants managed to escape from the spot when they saw some people approaching them Later eyewitnesses informed the police and in turn the Bongaon police rushed to the spot and shifted the young girl for treatment Later they started investigating the case But till now the police are yet to ascertain the identity of the miscreants involved in the incidentRape attempts on girls and women are on the rise across the country despite Central and State governments taking stringent action against the accused Ironically even tiny tots are not being spared as they are being targeted by known and unidentified miscreants However rapes have become a cause for concern