New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has rejected the proposal mooted by several political parties seeking all-party Parliamentary delegation to visit the strife-torn Manipur.

Sources privy to the development told ETV Bharat that the proposal which was put in the recently held all-party meeting convened by Home Minister Amit Shah has been denied. "The government does not think it's the right time to send an all-party parliamentary delegation. Both Central and State governments are working hard to ensure normalcy in the violence-hit Manipur," sources said.

In the meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last Saturday, several Opposition parties had sought an all-party delegation visit to the northeastern state. While the Congress demanded the immediate sacking of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the Samajwadi Party and a few others sought imposition of President’s rule in the state that has witnessed sporadic violence in since May 3.

However, the government asserted it was doing its best to bring back normalcy there, sources said. Home Minister Amit Shah said all efforts were being made to restore peace in Manipur on instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The home minister also told the meeting that since the violence began in the state, there has “not been a single day” when he did not speak to PM Modi on the situation or the prime minister did not give instructions.

Leaders of various political parties, including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, AIADMK, Aam Aadmi Party and the Left, attended the meeting which was convened by the home minister to discuss the prevailing situation in the state. Nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 are injured since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

