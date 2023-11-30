Guwahati: The body of a woman was found in a flat in Assam's Guwahati, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in an apartment, Kasa Limitado on Raj Path in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati. The deceased has been identified as Ritika Sonar of Meghalaya. The deceased was in a live-in relationship for a long time with a youth from West Bengal identified as Rupesh Roy. The two were living on the third floor of the apartment.

According to sources, a fight broke out between the two on Wednesday night. After that, Ritika Sonar closed the door of her room and died by suicide. When she didn't come out of the room for a long time, Rupesh broke the door of the room, entered the room and took the girl to Gauhati Medical College, however, the doctor declared her dead.