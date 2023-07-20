MANIPUR WOMEN PARADED VIDEO MASSIVE PROTEST IN CHURACHANDPUR 32 YEAR OLD CULPRIT ARRESTED

Hyderabad: A massive protest rally surged through the streets of Churachandpur in Manipur on Thursday, as outraged citizens expressed their anger and demanded justice following the emergence of a disturbing video from May showing women being paraded naked by a mob in the northeastern state.

The video that went viral on social media on Wednesday shows two tribal women being paraded naked amidst the state's ongoing ethnic clashes. In the footage, the women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted by the mob, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation.

In response to the heinous incident, Manipur Police took swift action and announced the arrest of one of the primary suspects visible in the 26-second video. The main culprit who was wearing a green t-shirt and was seen holding one of the women in the viral video was arrested Thursday morning in an operation after proper identification. "His name is Huirem Herodas Meitei (32 years) of Pechi Awang Leikai," news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.

The individual, believed to be the mastermind behind the horrific act, was apprehended in Thoubal district, according to police officials. As the video sent shockwaves throughout the nation, Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, vowed to take stringent measures against all those involved in the appalling act, even considering the possibility of capital punishment. To ensure a prompt investigation and deliver justice, several police units were formed and actively engaged in the case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the incident during his media speech before the Parliament Monsoon Session on Thursday. He expressed his anguish and shame over the incident, acknowledging that the government had faced criticism for its silence on the ethnic violence in the BJP-ruled northeast state.

PM Modi assured the country that no guilty party would escape punishment, emphasizing that the law would act with full force and firmness. He condemned the actions of the individuals responsible for tarnishing the nation's reputation and besmirching its principles of civilization. The Manipur incident caught the attention of the Supreme Court, prompting Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to take suo moto cognizance of the viral videos depicting violence against women in the state.

The Chief Justice strongly criticized the sordid video showing the two women being paraded naked while being sexually assaulted, describing it as deeply disturbing and unacceptable in a constitutional democracy. The court demanded immediate action from the authorities and warned of intervening if the government failed to act swiftly.

PM Modi's appeal for all Chief Ministers to enforce stringent law and order in their respective states resonated with the public. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding the safety and dignity of women, regardless of their location, urging state leaders to take decisive action to prevent such heinous crimes from recurring.

