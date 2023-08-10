MANIPUR WOMAN REPORTS GANG RAPE FIR REGISTERED

Imphal: Another case of sexual assault has come to light in Manipur after a 37-year-old married woman from Churachandpur district alleged she was gang-raped by a group of men while fleeing her burning house on May 3, the day on which the ethnic strife began in the northeastern state, police said.

An FIR in this connection has been registered in Bishnupur women police station on August 9, police said, adding it was later forwarded to Churachandpur police station for further investigation.

According to the FIR, the woman was gang-raped at Khumujamba Meitei Leikai in Churachandpur district by "unidentified Kuki men." According to woman's statement to police, around 6.30 pm on May 3, a group of Kuki miscreants set fire to several houses, including her's. Amid the chaos, she tried to flee. However, after running for about half a kilometre, she was stopped by a few men and was sexually assaulted, police said quoting the FIR.

Earlier, a video clip of sexual assault on two women by a mob in Manipur on May 4, went viral on social media platforms on July 19. The video showing two women from one of the warring communities in the state being paraded naked by men from the other side which triggered a massive uproar across the country on crimes allegedly being committed in the northeastern state. The video, which drew widespread condemnation, shows the men constantly molesting the two helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors to spare them the horror. The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a reference from the Union home ministry, the officials said. (With Agency Inputs)