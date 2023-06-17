Imphal (Manipur): Former Army chief Ved Prakash Malik has said that that the law and order situation in Manipur needs "urgent attention at highest level". The former Army chief, referring to a Tweet by Lt Gen L. Nishikanta Singh (Retd), said, "An extraordinarily sad call from a retired Lt Gen from Manipur. Law and order situation in Manipur needs urgent attention at the highest level."

General Malik, who served as the 19th Chief of Army Staff from September 30, 1997 to September 30, 2000, tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah in his Tweet.

Also read:Double-engine govt failing people of Manipur: Congress

Earlier, Lt Gen Singh (retd) in a Tweet said, "I'm just an ordinary Indian from Manipur living a retired life. The state is now 'stateless'. Life and property can be destroyed anytime by anyone just like in Libya, Lebanon, Nigeria, Syria, etc. It appears Manipur has been left to stew in its own juice. Is anyone listening ?"

Meanwhile, referring to the Tweet of Lt Gen Singh (Retd), former Union Minister and Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a Tweet said, "The PM is certainly not. He has time for all other things except reaching out to the distressed people of Manipur in thought, word and deed.

Over 100 people have been killed in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out a month ago. The Manipur government has imposed curfew in 11 districts and banned internet in a bid to combat the spread of rumours. The ethnic violence started in the north-eastern state on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised by a tribal student body in the hill districts of Manipur to protest against the Meitei community's Scheduled Tribe status demand.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur and met members of various communities. He announced a series of measures to restore peace in the northeastern state. The Centre has already announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those killed in the violence in the strife-torn state.

Also read: Petrol bomb attack on Union Minister RK Ranjan's house in Manipur: Opposition wants to meet PM