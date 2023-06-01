Panel led by retired HC judge to probe Manipur violence, says Amit Shah

Imphal (Manipur): In a bid to address the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, a panel led by a retired judge will be conducting an investigation, announced Union Home Minister Amit Shah today. Shah also revealed that six cases associated with the violence would be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Speaking at a press conference during his four-day visit to the state, the Home Minister assured the public that the investigations would be impartial, and thorough, and delve into the root causes of the violence.

The Union Home Minister also informed that a peace committee headed by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey will be formed. This committee will comprise members of different sections of the society including businessmen, sportspersons, representatives of political parties, elected representatives and representatives of civil society organisations.

Shah also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh - Rs five lakh from the Centre and Rs five lakh from the state government, to the kin of those, who lost their lives in the violence. The amount will be transferred to their bank accounts. He also informed that combing operations in the violence-hit areas in the state will begin tomorrow. He assured that strict action will be taken against those who violate the SoO agreement (Suspension of Operation).

Shah also said special medical officers will ensure medical facilities in areas hit by violence. Shah also expressed the government's commitment to restoring peace and facilitating the safe return of all displaced individuals to their homes. In Imphal and the border town Moreh, the Home Minister held meetings with top officials to review the security situation. He issued strict instructions for swift and decisive action against armed individuals to prevent further violence and recover any looted weapons, with the goal of reinstating normalcy as soon as possible.

Shah also assured the people of Manipur that the supply of essential items in hill areas would be guaranteed, and emergency helicopter services would be available in Churachandpur, Moreh, and Kangpokpi. As part of his visit, he visited a relief camp in Kangpokpi and met with members of the Kuki community, reiterating the government's commitment to reestablishing peace and ensuring their safe return to their homes. In Imphal, the Home Minister visited a relief camp where the Meitei community members have sought refuge, conveying the government's determination to restore peace and harmony in the state.

In Kangpokpi, Shah convened a meeting with civil society organizations who expressed their willingness to actively collaborate with the government in fostering harmony among communities in Manipur. During his visit, Shah engaged in extensive discussions with representatives from various groups, including the hill tribal council, Kuki Students Organisation, Kuki Chiefs Association, Tamil Sangam, Gorkha Samaj, and Manipuri Muslim Council in Moreh. These delegates strongly supported the government's initiatives aimed at reinstating normalcy in the state, as stated by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Furthermore, in Kangpokpi, Shah met with delegations from civil society organizations such as the Committee on Tribal Unity, Kuki Inpi Manipur, Kuki Student Organization, Thadou Inpi, as well as prominent personalities and intellectuals.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh made an appeal to the people of Manipur, urging them to surrender any weapons looted from security forces. He also warned of legal consequences for anyone found to be in unauthorized possession of arms and ammunition. In a signed statement, the Chief Minister appealed to all parties involved in Manipur not to block roads or impede the movement of security personnel and relief materials.

According to Singh, the presence of roadblocks was posing significant challenges for security and police personnel in timely responding to armed group attacks. On Tuesday, both the Meitei and Kuki groups expressed their commitment to peace and reassured their efforts towards restoring normalcy in the troubled region. Shah also conducted a security review meeting with senior officials from Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and the Army in Imphal.

Emphasizing the government's top priority of achieving peace and prosperity in Manipur, he instructed the officials to take strict action against any activities that disrupt the peace. This visit marks the first time the home minister has visited the northeastern state since the onset of ethnic clashes on May 3. Following a relatively calm period lasting over two weeks, the state recently witnessed a sudden escalation in clashes and gunfire between insurgents and security forces, resulting in a death toll of 80, as reported by officials.

The ethnic violence originated after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' took place in the hill districts on May 3, protesting against the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by the Meitei community. The violence followed tensions arising from the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, triggering a series of smaller protests beforehand.

