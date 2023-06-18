Imphal/Aizwal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh dialed his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga seeking his help to restore peace and curb the ongoing violence in the strife-torn state.

"The Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri @NBirenSingh spoke to me over the phone at 12:30 PM; regarding the #Manipur ongoing violence asking for my aid in resolving the issue with a hope that henceforth there would be a peaceful co-existence. Furthermore, the request is to take means and measures for the Mizoram Meitei to settle peacefully," Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said in a Tweet.

The Mizoram CM has said that his government is supportive of the steps taken by the Centre and the Manipur government to restore peace in the northeastern state.

"I assured the Chief Minister of Manipur stating that Govt. Of #Mizoram bemoans the ongoing violence and that it has taken certain steps and measures to abate it. I further stated that we are supportive of the steps taken by the Government of Manipur and the Central government," added the Mizoram CM.

According to Mizoram CM, the people of his state were "empathetic towards the Meitei community." "I also apprised the Chief Minister of Manipur that we, the people of #Mizoram are empathetic towards the Meitei and that the #government and the #NGOs have taken measures for peace and security. Therefore, for the Meitei who are residing in Mizoram, they have nothing to fear as long as they are in Mizoram. We shall go on to promote safety and security for them," said Zoramthanga.

Manipur recently has witnessed an increase in incidents of violence, with houses of BJP leaders being attacked and torched among others. Over 100 have been killed in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in the northeastern state that broke out a month ago. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 percent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the violence-hit state and interacted with members of various communities. He had announced several measures to restore peace in the state. The Centre has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those killed in the violence.

