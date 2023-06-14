Imphal Manipur At least 9 people including women were killed and 10 others injured after some miscreants opened fire inside a church in the Khamenlok area in East Imphal in Manipur The incident which took place on Tuesday night was confirmed to ETV Bharat by IPRO of Manipur Heisnam BalakrishnanThere were over 25 persons inside the church when the firing took place The injured have been admitted to the Raj Medicity Hospital in Imphal officials said Kuki militants are suspected to be involved in the incidentSpeaking to the media about the fresh violence East Imphal Superintendent of Police K Sivakanta Singh said There was firing in Khamenlok village at around 101030 pm Nine people were killed and 10 others were injured The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical Also read After Kukis Meitei group refuses to be part of Manipur peace committeeAt least 100 people have been killed and 310 others injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out in the first week of May Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community s demand for Scheduled Tribe ST status Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districtsUnion Home Minister Amit Shah visited the northeastern state and met members of various communities He had announced the formation of a peace committee under the Manipur Governor Shah had also announced several other measures to restore peace in the strifetorn state The Centre has already announced exgratia to the kin of those who were killed in the violence that erupted in the state Also read Nine more injured in gunfight in strifetorn Manipur