MANIPUR VIOLENCE INTERNET SHUTDOWN EXTENDED FOR ANOTHER FIVE DAYS ACROSS STATE

Imphal: Amid reports of violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday has extended the ban on internet services in the state for another five days. The government has been issuing repeated orders to keep internet services down since May 3, which has been extended again on June 15 to June 20 till 3 pm. The order has been issued to prevent any disturbances to the peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the state of Manipur.

“…there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation,” the order reads, adding, “…there is imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property”.

At least two abandoned houses were set on fire by a mob here on Thursday afternoon a day after an attack in the Khamenlok area left nine people dead and injured ten others, officials said. Security forces which tried to quell the mob used force and fired tear gas shells at the mob at New Checkon in Imphal, they added.

No casualty was reported in the arson as the houses that were torched were abandoned. The occupants had left after the ethnic violence started in the northeastern state early last month. The incident happened as the army and Assam Rifles intensified their area domination operations in the aftermath of the recent spurt in violence in the strife-torn state of Manipur.

Army and Assam Rifles columns intensified patrolling, taking down barriers wherever they had been created. An Army tweet said, Enhanced Area Domination Operations by Army and Assam Rifles are being undertaken in the aftermath of the recent spurt in violence. The social media post by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army, whose operational area Manipur falls, said the domination of fringe areas and higher reaches underway by long duration self-contained columns was being enforced.