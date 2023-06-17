New Delhi: A 10-party delegation from Manipur has been waiting to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for the last eight days with the former Chief Minister of Manipur Okram Ibobi Singh questioning the PM's silence over the violence-hit northeastern state.

"We are here not to politicise the present situation of the State. First please bring Manipur to peace. Then the dialogue with the two communities can start," said Singh in New Delhi on Saturday. "We hope the Prime Minister will give us time, before he leaves for the foreign tour on June 20," said Singh.

Representatives from 10 opposition parties of Manipur have been campaigning to meet Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi. The parties include Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), NCP, JD (U), AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT), All India Forward Block (AIFB), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), CPM and CPI.

"On June 10, we have written a letter to the PMO seeking time from the Prime Minister. But even till today, we have not got any time from the PM," he said. More than 20,000 people including women and children are taking shelter in different relief camps in Manipur where the situation continues to be volatile with fresh incidents of arson, killings, and clashes.

"It's been more than 44 days, Manipur is still burning. But the Prime Minister did not come out with even a single statement. We are compelled to ask if Manipur is in India or not. The Prime Minister did not bother to even write a tweet (about it)," said Singh. Senior Congress leader and former Unison Minister Jairam Ramesh vehemently criticised PM Modi for not issuing a single statement expressing concern over the Manipur violence. He compared Modi with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"It was on June 18, 2001, when Manipur was burning over the Naga peace process. At least 14 people died in the violence. However, within the next six days, Prime Minister met a party delegation from Manipur and brought normalcy to the State. But, it's over eight days, and the 10-party delegation from Manipur is seeking time from the Prime Minister. And they are still waiting," said Ramesh.

Criticising Modi, the Congress leader further said that "where there is a failure, Prime Minister prefers to remain silent". The 10-party delegation from Manipur is also likely to meet President Droupadi Murmu to appraise her over the present situation in the northeastern state. More than 100 people have died and several others were injured in the ethnic clash that broke out in Manipur on May 3 between Kukis and Meiteis.

Read ETV Bharat's coverage of Manipur violence