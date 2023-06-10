Imphal Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called on his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh amid a fresh flareup in the violence in the state Sources said that Sarma called on Biren Singh at the latter s residence in Imphal and discussed peace building measures in the state Manipur is on the boil since May when clashes broke out between the members of the majority Meitei community and those of Kuki community over the former s demand of reservation in the state Scores of people have been killed while several others have been injured in the violence so far Sources said that Assam CM Himanta Biswa has been sent by the Centre on a peace mission given his rapport with the MLAs of both the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur It is learnt that during his visit to the violence hit state Assam CM will meet MLAs from both the factions and make efforts at peace and confidence building between the two warring communities and bring them to one table Also read CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence cases reregisters six FIRs referred by stateThe Assam CM s visit comes a day after three people including a woman were killed and two others injured when a group of insurgents fired at them outside their house in Khoken village Officials said that the insurgents who were dressed as security personnel called them out of their houses on the pretext of a combing operation and fired at them leaving them dead on the spot The village in which the killings took place is located on the boundary between Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts The CBI has formed a 10member special investigation team SIT to probe six cases related to the violence in Manipur The SIT will be headed by a DIGrank officer