Imphal (Manipur): The Indian Army on Saturday late night conducted a flag march in the violence-affected areas in Manipur's capital Imphal. The video posted by the Indian Army showed its jawans and senior officers conducting the flag march in the areas affected by violence.

In fresh violence in Manipur, two persons were injured as security forces and mobs clashed in Imphal, officials said on Saturday June 17. According to officials, attempts were also made at torching houses of BJP leaders in the north-eastern state. Meanwhile, in separate incidents, automatic gunfire was reported from Kwakta in Bishnupur district and Kangvai in Churachandpur district through the night. According to officials, an attempt was also made to loot of Iringbam police station in Imphal West. However, no weapons were stolen.

On late Thursday night a mob had allegedly torched the residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh at Kongba in Imphal. Following this, the Minister had cut short his official visit to Kerala and returned to his home state. He had appealed for peace. Also on Thursday afternoon, two houses were set on fire by a mob at the New Checkon area in Imphal. On

Over 100 have been killed in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in the northeastern state that broke out a month ago. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

The opposition Congress had targeted the Narendra Modi-led government over the violence in Manipur. Congress leaders have questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the strife-torn state and interacted with members of various communities. He had announced a series of measures to restore peace in the northeastern state.

