MANIPUR TWO PERSONS INJURED AS SECURITY FORCES MOBS CLASH

Imphal (Manipur): In fresh violence in Manipur, two persons were injured as security forces and mobs clashed in Imphal, officials said on Saturday. According to officials, attempts were also made at torching houses of BJP leaders in the north-eastern state.

Meanwhile, in separate incidents, automatic gunfire was reported from Kwakta in Bishnupur district and Kangvai in Churachandpur district through the night. According to officials, an attempt was also made to loot of Iringbam police station in Imphal West. However, no weapons were stolen.

Officials also said a mob of around 1,000 people came together to try and torch buildings near the palace compound. However, the Manipur Rapid Action Force (RAF) column fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. The Assam Rifles, Manipur RAF and the Army held joint marches till midnight through Imphal.

They also said a RAF column dispersed the mob, when it tried to set ablaze the residence of Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Biswajeet. Officials further said another mob surrounded the BJP office post midnight at Sinjemai, but could not do any harm as an Army column dispersed it. A crowd also tried to vandalise the residence of local BJP leader Sharda Devi near Porampet in Imphal around midnight.

These incidents come after a mob allegedly torched the residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh at Kongba in Imphal late Thursday night. Also on Thursday afternoon, two houses were set on fire by a mob at the New Checkon area in Imphal.

Earlier on June 13 night, as many as nine persons were killed and 10 others injured after miscreants opened fire inside a church in East Imphal in the Khamenlok area. The Congress led by party President Mallikarjun Kharge has targeted the Narendra Modi-led government over the situation in the strife-torn state.

Over 100 have been killed in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in the northeastern state that broke out a month ago. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

