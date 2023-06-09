MANIPUR TWO MISCREANTS HURL BOMB AT MLAS RESIDENCE IN IMPHAL WEST NO CASUALTIES

Imphal Manipur Two bikeborne miscreants allegedly hurled a lowintensity Improvised explosive device IED at the gate of MLA Soraisam Kebi s residence here on Thursday police said There were no casualties Except for a few holes in the ground the blast did not cause any major damage the police saidAccording to the Manipur Police the two bikers hurled and blew an IED at the residence of Naoriya Pakhanglakpa assembly constituency MLA Soraisam Kebi in the Imphal West hamlet of Ningthemcha Karong An IED is a bomb fabricated in an improvised manner incorporating destructive lethal noxious pyrotechnic or incendiary chemicals and designed to destroy or incapacitate personnel or vehicles In some cases IEDs are used to distract disrupt or delay an opposing force facilitating another type of attack Advisor Security to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh on Thursday said that the situation in Manipur remained peaceful and under control as no incident of violence was reported in the last 48 hours in the Northeast state To provide relief to the displaced people of Manipur Singh said the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has approved a relief package worth Rs 10175 crore The MHA s approval of the relief package for the displaced in Manipur followed Union Home Minister Amit Shah s direction to the state government to send a request to his ministry for such a package A total of 896 arms and 11763 ammunition and 200 bombs of different kinds have been recovered to date said Singh who was appointed security advisor to the Manipur government at the beginning of May in view of the spiralling violence in Manipur A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah s appeal on June 1 a total of 140 weapons were surrendered at different places in Manipur on June 2The weapons surrendered included SLR 29 Carbine AK INSAS Rifle INSAS LMG 303 Rifle 9mm pistol 32 pistol M16 rifle smoke gun and tear gas a locally made pistol a stun gun modified rifle JVP and grenade launcher Shah had also appealed to the people of Manipur not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace Manipur saw violence on May 3 during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union ATSU to protest the demand for the inclusion of MeiteiMeetei in the Scheduled Tribe ST category following an April 19 Manipur High Court directive ANI