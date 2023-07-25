MANIPUR PARTIALLY WITHDRAWS BAN ON BROADBAND MOBILE INTERNET REMAINS SUSPENDED

Imphal: The Manipur government on Tuesday lifted the suspension on broadband internet conditionally in a "liberalised manner", nearly three months after it was banned due to the ethnic violence in the state. However, mobile internet will remain suspended, the Home Department said in a notification.

"Connection will be only through static IP and that the subscriber concerned shall not accept any other connection other than allowed for the time being [TSP/ISP shall be held responsible for non-compliance of this condition]," it said.

"No Wifi Hotspots shall be allowed from any of the routers and systems using the connection at any cost by the subscriber concerned," it said. The government has considered the suffering of the people as the internet ban affected offices and institutions, and people working from home, besides mobile recharge, LPG cylinder booking, payment of electricity bills, and other online services, the order said. It said the suspension on broadband internet has been lifted in a liberalised manner, subject to fulfilment of several terms and conditions.

Earlier, The Manipur government had further extended the ban on internet services in the State till July 10, 2023. An order issued by the Manipur Home Department said steps are being taken to prevent the imminent danger of loss of life, damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, having satisfied that the situation is likely to cause serious disturbances to the peaceful co-existence and maintenance of public order, do hereby order further suspension/curbing of mobile data services, internet/data services including broadband viz. Reliance Jio Fibre, Airtel Xtreme Black, BSNL FTTH, VPN etc. and internet/data services through VSATS of Bharatnet Phase-II in the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur," an official notification said. (With agency Inputs)