Imphal (Manipur) : The visiting delegation of Opposition leaders from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) on Sunday reached Raj Bhawan to meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey. The 21-member delegation of the grand Opposition alliance, on Saturday, arrived on a two-day visit of the state, which has seen ethnic strife and violence since May 4.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha, who is part of the visiting delegation, told ANI a memorandum will be handed to the Manipur Governor during the meeting. "We are going to request the Governor to restore peace to the state. We will also hand over a memorandum to the Governor," he said.

On their part, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev, also part of the delegation, said the situation in Manipur was grave. "The situation here is grave and the same is being widely reported in the media. We want to present a joint memorandum to the Governor and urge him to restore peace at the earliest. We will also request the Governor to brief PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the prevailing situation in the state," she said.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Opposition delegation said it aims to bring about “psychological healing” for the people over its two-day visit to the state. At a press briefing after visits to 4 relief shelters, housing locals displaced by the ethnic violence, the delegation members said they were ready to hold a discussion with the Centre and offer suggestions and advice to restore peace.

Coming down heavily on the BJP-led Centre for not sending a similar team to the strife-torn state, the Opposition leaders said they happily join Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if he visits the state with an all-party delegation. However, the BJP hit out at the delegation saying the Centre was ready for a discussion on Manipur in Parliament but the Opposition is “running away”.