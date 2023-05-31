Tezpur, (Assam) : In a major standoff in violence-hit Manipur, several national sportspersons decided to surrender their awards in protest against attacks on innocent civilians by the Kuki militants. Over eleven national awardees sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that they will surrender their awards if stringent action is not taken to prevent Kuki militants from continuing their attacks on civilians despite the deployment of the Central forces in the State.

The sportspersons also demanded that the Centre withdraw the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the Kuki militants. The SoO was a ceasefire agreement reached between the Government of India and various Kuki militant groups way back in 2008.

Yesterday, the sportspersons tried to submit a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Manipur. However, the national awardees were not able to meet Amit Shah as he already left for Churachandpur.

The national awardees, who signed in the memorandum sent to PM, are L. Anita Chanu (Weightlifting), Nameirakpam Kunjarani Devi (Weightlifting), Laishram Sarita Devi (Boxer), Oinam Bembem Devi (Football), Ngangbam Soniya Chanu, Mayanglambam Bimoljit (Wushu), Wangkhem Sandhyrani Devi (Wushu), Yumnam Sanathoi (Wushu), Likmabam Shushila Devi (Judo), Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting) and M. Suranjoy (Boxing).

Also Read : Manipur violence: Strictly deal with activities that disturb peace, Amit Shah to officials | 10 points

Talking to media persons at Manipur Press Club, the Manipur sportspersons said that they could not meet Amit Shah as he had left for Churachandpur after meeting CSOs and Meira Paibi representatives. They expressed serious concerns about the threats by Kuki militants to the integrity of Manipur by killing people and burning houses despite the deployment of large companies of Central Security Forces in the state.

They also condemned the inaction of the Paramilitary forces to prevent Kuki militants from attacking innocent civilians. They demanded immediate revocation of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the Kuki militants. They also demanded that the Government restore normalcy at the earliest, to protect the unity and the integrity of Manipur, to deport illegal migrants to their respective countries and open the National Highway -2 at the earliest.