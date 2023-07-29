Tezpur: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday visited the relief camps in Churachandpur, which was the epicentre of ethnic clashes and expressed her solidarity to the affected people.

Uikey's visit came on a day when the 21-member delegation of opposite parties was on their way to the violence-hit areas. The governor also handed over cheques worth Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two women who were paraded naked by unruly mob.

After landing at the 36 Assam Rifles helipad, Uikey headed to St. Paul’s Institute relief camp and then to Young Learner’s School in Rengkai where about 160-170 have been relocated. She inspected the relief camps where the affected people are staying and interacted with them. She also distributed relief materials including hygiene kits per family, eatables to kids along with some cash.

Governor appealed youths not to take the law into their hands and abstain from unlawful activities. Uikey said she was visiting the camps to console, empathize and extend her support to the affected people. "The government will provide compensation to the affected people", she said while assuring to do everything possible for restoring peace.

The Governor also interacted with families of ex-servicemen at Tuibong. Kuki Inpi, ITLF, Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights submitted a memorandum to her. As the president of the Rajya Sainik Board, Governor donated a cash of Rs. 15,000 to seven ex-servicemen families along with some relief materials.

Also Read: Manipur 'parading' video: CBI takes over probe, files FIR

Uikey said she came to the district for the second time to hear the problems of the people. "So far, some of the problems have been addressed. As it was difficult to transport medicine due to road blockade she brought some supplies and other relief materials including mosquito nets, tarpaulin, hygiene kits and others along with her, she said.

She said that she personally met the two ‘sisters’ who were paraded naked in public by unruly mob and handed Rs 10 lakh each to their families to show her deepest sympathy. "The nation and whole country is ashamed of the incident. Necessary financial and moral support will be given to them", she assured.