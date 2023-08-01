MANIPUR DGP RAJIV SINGH SUMMONED BY SUPREME COURT IN MANIPUR VIOLENCE CASES

New Delhi: The 'tough cop' as he is known among friends, Rajiv Singh hogged the limelight on Tuesday when the Supreme Court summoned him. Singh was asked to appear before the Supreme Court for what is being stated as 'tardy' investigation in heinous cases of murder, rape and various crimes in violence-hit Manipur.

Rajiv Singh is a 1993 batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre. He had replaced P Doungel on June 1 as the DGP after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the violence-hit Manipur. Singh has vast experience in anti-militancy operations in Tripura. Besides, he tackled Maoist problems in Jharkhand also. He was once posted as the CRPF IG of the Jharkhand region. Rajiv Singh also served with the CBI.

Rajiv Singh is also a cricket lover and served in strife-torn Kosovo as a UN peacekeeping officer. During his stint in various positions in Tripura, Rajiv Singh had earlier managed the "surrender" of militants in the state more than once. Singh also worked as the Director, Fire and Emergency Service. Besides, he was holding the post of Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) in Tripura.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday wanted to know if any erring policeman in Manipur has been arrested. "Did the DGP care to find out in all these months? What has he done?" "Based on the preliminary data, it prima facie appears that investigation has been tardy with a considerable lapse between occurrence and the registration of the FIR, recording of witness statements and arrests have been a few and far between," the order said. (With agency inputs)