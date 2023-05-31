Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday appealed to people to surrender arms looted from security forces. He also warned of legal action against anyone found to be in unauthorised and illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

In a signed statement, the chief minister also appealed to all concerned in Manipur not to block roads and hinder the free movement of security personnel and relief material. Such roadblocks were making it extremely difficult for security and police personnel to respond to attacks by armed groups on time, Singh said.

"I appeal to all persons concerned to return and surrender the arms and ammunition which have been snatched from armed police battalions, police stations, etc., in valley and hill districts to the nearest police station/MR/IRB, etc. at the earliest. "Legal action as per the Arms Act 1959 and Rules will be taken in case any person is found to be in unauthorised and illegal possession of arms and ammunition during combing operations by security personnel or otherwise," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took stock of the security situation with senior officials in Manipur's Moreh. In a tweet, Amit Shah said, "Held a meeting with the delegations of Kuki and other communities at Moreh. They expressed strong support for the government's initiatives to restore normalcy in Manipur." "Took stock of the security situation with senior officials in Moreh (Manipur)," Shah said in another tweet. On Tuesday, people thronged Khwairamband Market of violence -hit Imphal after the administration gave a six hours relaxation in curfew till 11 am.