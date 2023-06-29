MANIPUR ARMED RIOTERS OPEN FIRE AT HARAOTHEL VILLAGE IN MANIPUR CASUALTIES REPORTED

Imphal (Manipur): Armed rioters began unprovoked fire at Haraothel village in Manipur on Thursday morning and swift action by the Army resulted in cessation of firing, said the Indian Army, adding that some casualties were also reported. "Unprovoked firing by Armed Rioters towards village Haraothel in Manipur commenced at 5.30 am.

Own troops deployed in the area immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of the situation. While en route to the site, own columns drew effective fire from armed rioters. Own troops responded in a calibrated manner to prevent any collateral damage. Swift action by troops resulted in the cessation of firing.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi takes chopper after his convoy stopped by police in Manipur

Unconfirmed reports indicate some casualties. A build-up of large crowds in the area was also reported", the statement of the Army said. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy, which was on its way to Manipur's Churachandpur was stopped by local police at a check post near Bishnupur, which is about 20 kilometres from the State capital Imphal.

Rahul Gandhi, who had landed in Imphal earlier on Thursday for a two-day visit, was on his way to Churachandpur where he planned to meet people displaced by the recent clashes at the relief camps. It may be recalled that ethnic clashes broke out in the State nearly two months ago on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). Furthermore, the opposition parties have launched a scathing attack on BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to curb the violence in Manipur. (ANI)