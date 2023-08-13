Hojai (Assam): In a tragic incident unfolding in Assam's Hojai district, a 40-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly on suspicion of cattle theft on Saturday night. The local police swiftly responded to the situation, apprehending six individuals in connection with the incident, while a thorough investigation continues to uncover the truth behind the disturbing occurrence.

The unfortunate incident transpired at the Bamungaon area of Hojai's Lanka on Saturday at midnight. Authorities from the Lanka Police Station were informed of the incident around 2:40 am on Sunday and promptly rushed to the scene. Upon their arrival, they discovered the victim, identified as Hifzur Rahman, in an unconscious state. Rahman was immediately transported to a local hospital, where medical professionals initially managed to keep him alive. However, he eventually succumbed to his injuries, as confirmed by doctors.

Hifzur Rahman hailed from Bamungaon village, and his death has ignited a tense atmosphere as locals allege he was caught attempting to steal two buffalos from a residence in the area. According to witnesses, a group of individuals took matters into their own hands and subjected Rahman to severe beatings, alleging his involvement in multiple cattle thefts that had recently plagued the locality.

In response to the incident, the family of Hifzur Rahman filed a formal complaint with the police on Sunday, prompting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Superintendent of Police (SP) of Hojai district, Saurabh Gupta, has confirmed that the investigation is underway.

Following the tragic outcome, the police revisited Bamungaon village, identifying eight individuals believed to be responsible for Rahman's death. Six of them, namely Sanjay Das, Nikhil Das, Tulendra Das, Uttam Chakraborty, Jayanta Chakraborty, and Sandhu Mazumdar, were promptly arrested. Cases have been registered against these individuals under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

