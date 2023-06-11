West Kameng Arunachal Pradesh An earthquake of 32 magnitude hit the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh at 634 am on Sunday according to the National Centre for Seismology NCS Ministry of Earth Sciences Government of India Minor tremors were felt in several parts of the West Kameng district located 173 kms northnortheast of Shillong MeghalayaThe tremors originated at a depth of 33 km below the earth s surface at 2702 latitude and 9257 longitude as per the NCS report The district officials are busy fetching reports of any untoward incidents from any part on account of the quake No loss of human lives has been reported so far and also there are no incidents of damage to propertyAlso Read Earthquake of 37 magnitude hits Assam s TezpurIn the earthquake that hit Tezpur in Assam earlier this month the epicentre lay at a depth of 10 kms and nearly 37 kms west of Tezpur Tremors of low intensity are repeatedly taking place in the northeastern states As such the local administrations are also keeping the personnel and departments concerned on alertOn June 6 there was an earthquake of 25 magnitude at Jajjar Haryana The very mild tremors originated at a depth of twelve kms and occurred at 708 am In this incident also there were no casualties and no destruction of property anywhere in the affected area Following this the experts had stressed the need for sensitising the local populations in the areas that are vulnerable to lowintensity tremors Several precautions need to be taken to take shelter and save lives at the time of mild tremors