LETHARGIC INVESTIGATION SC SLAMS MANIPUR POLICE SAYS INCLINED TO FORM A COMMITTEE SEEKS DATA ON NATURE OF OFFENCES

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday indicated that it will set up a committee comprising former high court judges to ensure a fair investigation into the horrific criminal cases being reported from the ethnic violence-hit Manipur, and asked the state government to submit tabulated data on FIRs based on the nature of offences.

The top court also slammed the state police and said it carried out a "lethargic" probe so much so that FIRs were registered two months after the crimes were committed.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the court is mulling to constitute a "broad-based" committee of former high court judges. The Chief Justice said they will first decide on the remit such as relief, compensation, and rehabilitation, to ensure the investigation is fair, recording of section 164 statements irrespective of where the victims are, as many have left Manipur.

“We are inclined to form a committee," said the Chief Justice. The Chief Justice observed that there are 6,500 FIRs so far and it is not possible for the CBI alone to investigate and also summoned Manipur DGP to understand why a "tardy" probe was carried out in cases of heinous nature, and said, "We will decide the future course of action on that day". The top court is scheduled to take up the matter on August 7, at 2 pm.

The top court asked the state government to bring on record data on FIRs based on the nature of offences -- murder and rape, arson, destruction of property, outraging of modesty, destruction of religious places, and grievous hurt. The court also asked the state to submit a statement on other details of the cases: date of occurrence, date of zero FIR registration, regular FIR registration date, date on which Section 164 statements were recorded, date of arrest, and also if the concerned accused persons have been named in the FIRs.

The bench stressed that it is impractical to transfer all cases “lock, stock, and barrel” to the CBI and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to come up with instructions on who will probe the cases. During the hearing, the bench noted that it is clear that from May to July, the state police were not in charge and they may have made performative arrests and observed that either they were not interested or not capable of doing it.

The Chief Justice said, "Investigation is so lethargic -- FIRs registered after two months and arrests not made…..statements recorded after a long lapse of time”. He said, “We are not in the situation where the state police can carry out the investigation”, and indicated at developing a mechanism to handle the case as entrusting CBI investigation of 6500 FIRs is impossible and the state police can't be entrusted. The Chief Justice told Mehta, “So what do we do? Come back on that”.

Regarding the viral video of Manipur women, the Chief Justice said the record reflects that the survivors were handed over to the mob by the police and questioned Mehta, ‘Has the DGP cared to find out if the police were booked? What has he done? What is his duty?’ Earlier, the central government had ordered CBI probe into incident of parading of two naked women and their sexual assault. The top court was hearing a batch of petitions connected with ethnic violence in Manipur.

