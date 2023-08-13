Guwahati: A shocking incident has sent ripples through Guwahati city, highlighting the potential dangers of intimate relationships in the digital age. In a recent development linked to matters of the heart, a lawyer found himself ensnared by the Geetanagar police after allegedly resorting to threatening tactics involving his girlfriend's private moments. The accused, identified as Advocate Zaheer Abbasi, was apprehended on Sunday from Chandmari.

Reports suggest that the lawyer's permanent residence is situated in Kchua, Nagaon district. The incident unravelled when it became apparent that a young woman, having connected with Abbasi through Facebook, had entered into an amorous relationship with him. However, the romantic entanglement took a dark turn as the lawyer purportedly resorted to coercion.

The accused allegedly threatened to make explicit photos of the couple's intimate moments public on various social media platforms, with the apparent intention of sabotaging the love affair. The young woman, unwilling to succumb to the pressure, promptly took action to protect herself. She filed a formal complaint with the Geetanagar police station, detailing the alleged threats and intimidation she had endured.

Upon receiving the complaint, Geetanagar police initiated a case based on the filed report and proceeded to apprehend the accused lawyer from his location in Chandmari. As the investigation deepens, an additional layer of evidence has emerged. The young woman had foreseen the possibility of such a situation arising and had taken the precaution of recording a threatening phone call made by the accused. This recorded evidence has been submitted to the Geetanagar police, potentially bolstering the case against Advocate Zaheer Abbasi.

