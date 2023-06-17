Sikkim: The Indian Army rescued 3,500 tourists, who were stranded at Chungthang in north Sikkim due to landslides and roadblocks, on Saturday. Heavy torrential rains were witnessed in Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang valleys on Friday.

Army personnel carrying out rescue ops in Sikkim

According to an official statement, at least 3,500 tourists were stuck due to the landslides and washing away of a bridge near Chungthang in Sikkim. Troops drawn from the Striking Lion Division Trishakti Corps, Indian Army and personnel of the Border Roads Organisation swung into action.

The rescue teams worked overnight in heavy rains and inclement weather conditions, to create a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate the evacuation of tourists to safer places. The rescued tourists were provided hot meals, makeshift staying facilities and medical assistance.

The stranded tourists were shifted to safer places through the temporary bridge. Efforts were on to restore the road connectivity after the evacuation of the tourists. Makeshift tents have been set up and medical aid is being provided to the needy.

"More than 2,000 tourists were rescued by 3 pm on June 17. Efforts are on to restore the road connectivity. The evacuation of tourists was still going on," the release stated. "Troops of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army and personnel of Border Roads Organisation were working overnight in heavy rains and inclement weather for setting up a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate the rescue of tourists," the release stated.

It further stated, "Tents have been set up and medical aid posts have been erected to provide relief to tourists. The tourists will get all assistance until the route is cleared for their further journey."