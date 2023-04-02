Tezpur (Assam) : An Indian Army soldier was killed after he was trapped in debris caused by a landslide due to heavy snowfall during an operation in the forward area of ​​the Tawang sector. The tragedy took place as the landslide piled up huge debris up to 6 to 7 feet on March 27 morning, sources said.

The jawan fell from above and lay lying on trees, rocks and mud, Guwahati base Defense Department spokesperson Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat said. During the incident, the rest of the soldiers managed to escape without serious injuries while Subedar A S Dhagal was trapped in the rubble. A search operation was immediately launched to find him.

The heavy pile-up of rubble made the search operation very difficult initially. However, the army personnel rummaged through the debris and eventually retrieved the body of the deceased subedar. The ill-fated jawan died due to bleeding injuries after he fell on rocks and sustained bleeding injuries, the sources said.

Also Read : J&K: One dead, six injured, more feared trapped after landslide in Ramban

The mortal remains of Subedar Dhagale were recovered from the landslide site after four days of an extensive search by several army teams and specialist equipment at around 10:50 am on Saturday. The body was shifted to Tawang District Hospital. Subedar A S Dhagale belonged to Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The body of the army subedar is scheduled to be sent to his home town. Before that, a wreath-laying ceremony is planned in Tawang. His body will be sent home on Sunday, Defense spokesman Rawat said. The subedar is survived by wife and two daughters.