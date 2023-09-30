New Delhi: Against the backdrop of unabated ethnic violence in Manipur, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday said that the government is “examining the possibility” of creating a separate territory for Kukis in Manipur after the Kuki militant outfits, currently in Suspension of Operation (SoO) with the Government of India, submitted a charter of demands.

“It’s a very critical issue. The Home Ministry is examining all possibilities to bring peace in the volatile State,” sources told ETV Bharat. In a recent interaction with Home Minister Amit Shah, the Kuki-Zo militant groups demanded a Union Territory status like Puducherry. Ever since the ethnic unrest began in Manipur on May 3, the Kuki-Zo communities have been demanding a separate administration consisting of five districts, including Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Chandel, Tengnoupal and Pherzawl.

The Kuki-Zo militant groups are currently in SoU signed with the Government of India in 2008. “We believe that the creation of a separate administration for our community can only resolve the present crisis,” said Haokip, a Kuki leader to this correspondent. Haokip said that the creation of a separate administration was a long pending demand of the Kukis.

The Kuki-Zo militant groups submitted their charter of demands during a September 1 meeting with the special secretary for northeast AK Mishra in New Delhi. It is worth mentioning that both sides (Government of India representatives and Kuki groups National Organisation and United People’s Front) already had four rounds of talks since July.

The KNO and UPF are umbrella militant groups of 18 underground organisations. Justifying their demand for a Puducherry model, another Kuki leader said that the five districts that would require a separate administration are not contiguous. Tengnoupal and Chandel are in the east and south-east of the state while Kangpokpi is close to Imphal, he said.

Referring to Puducherry, the Kuki leader mentioned that the UT comprises four districts that are not geographically located together. “They are scattered in areas adjacent to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Puducherry district on the east coast is 600 km away from the Mahe district on the west coast,” the leader said.