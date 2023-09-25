Kuki militants in Manipur have a secret understanding with Assam CM Sarma, alleges Yogendra Yadav

Guwahati: The national coordinator of the Bharat Jodo Campaign, Yogendra Yadav, on Monday criticised Assam Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sarma alleging that Kuki militants in Manipur have a secret understanding with the latter. This has become evident in the actions of the Chief Minister, Yadav said. Addressing a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club, Yadav flayed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Reacting to the violence in Manipur, he said that there has been a conflict going on in Manipur for the last five months. It is not a communal clash, it is a civil war. The commencement of it has politics behind it and not controlling the situation is also a political move. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh as well as the Central government are responsible for this, Yadav alleged.

Meanwhile, Yogendra Yadav called Himanta Biswa Sarma the manager of the BJP in the Northeast. Social Activist and National Coordinator of the Bharat Jodo Campaign Yadav demanded that there should be a high-level inquiry into the allegations of corruption and scams against the Chief Minister's family. Stating that the people should know the truth, he added, “We suspect that the Chief Minister is preparing to create a clash between Hindus and Muslims.”

Stating that political change has started from Assam to save India, the social worker said that on September 29, a convocation 'Jeetega India' of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan will be held in Delhi. Various political and non-political parties and organisations and conscious people will participate in the evolution. Over 125 to 150 constituencies will be identified and the local people's assistance will be taken to take stock of the problems in that constituency. He said that they would set up a Truth Army against the troll cell of the BJP.

Yogendra Yadav said that the BJP is banking on money and an improved communication system as the only weapon to run the governance. The BJP has the money and power with them. He also pointed out that the BJP has questioned, who will be the Prime Minister of the country as it is scared of the I.N.D.I.A alliance. He also said that India is a country in the world where the rate of unemployment is 45 per cent. India is full of educated unemployed people in the age group of 18-25 years. This big problem has been constantly ignored by the BJP government.