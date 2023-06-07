New Delhi: The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) and Kuki Women's Organisation (KWO) on Wednesday demanded the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur stating that the law and order situation in the State has been worsening by the day. They claimed that the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 29 did little to quell the violence. They also demanded strong action against the perpetrators of violence in Manipur.

During the day they also gheraoed the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi before they were dispersed by Delhi police. Talking to ETV Bharat, KSO leader Haokip said that they demand President's rule in Manipur. “Given the gravity of the situation, we have requested the Government of India to intervene immediately and impose President's Rule in Manipur. The use of heavy weapons against Kuki-Zo villages must be immediately stopped,” Haokip said.

He said that the Meitei officers in Indian Army and Central Forces should be transferred outside Manipur immediately to ensure the neutrality of the forces. “It should be the prerequisite for maintaining peace and bringing confidence among the people,” he said. The Kuki protesters claimed that the ethnic violence perpetrated against the Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur by the Valley-based majority Meitei militants with the support of Manipur state forces was turning more deadly.

“More than 4000 automatic weapons and 5 lakhs ammunition were looted from the state armoury by the Meitei militant groups to unleash terror on the minority tribal populace,” Haokip stated.

Officials sources however said that soldiers were regularly being rotated during area domination exercises in Manipur. "This is to ensure impartiality. There is no bias or favouritism. Joint combing exercises are going on in sensitive areas both in hills and valley and in order to avoid any accusation by any group we are ensuring that troops are regularly rotated," the sources said.

Also read: Manipur violence: 57 arms, 318 ammunition, 5 bombs recovered in strife-torn state