Silchar (Assam): Silchar Kaibarta Parishad leader Sujit Das Chowdhury along with 10 of his associates were offloaded from a flight for allegedly misbehaving with a cabin crew member during a flight from Silchar-Kolkata. Alliance Airlines took this action after Chowdhury continued using his mobile phone during takeoff despite several warnings from the cabin crew. All 11 passengers were handed over to the police. The incident took place at Silchar Airport in Kumbhirgram on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the flight was preparing for take-off from Silchar. Chowdhury was speaking to someone over the phone ignoring the instructions given by the cabin crew to switch the device to airplane mode. Despite numerous warnings, Chowdhury refused to abide by the institutions. Following this, an argument started between Chowdhury and the cabin crew. The situation soon escalated as his associates joined the conversation, which led to a disturbance on board.

Upon getting information about the altercation, the captain of the aircraft intervened. Prioritising the safety and security of other passengers and crew members, the captain decided to deboard Sujit Das Chowdhury along with his associates. The Kumbhirgram Airport authorities informed the police about the incident who took Chowdhury along with his associates into custody. After the incident, the Kumbhirgram airport authorities informed the police and handed over Sujit and 10 of his colleagues to the police.

