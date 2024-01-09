JP NADDA TO SOUND LS POLL BUGLE IN ASSAM DURING 2 DAY VISIT

Guwahati: BJP national president J P Nadda will take stock of the party's preparedness in Assam for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during his two-day trip to the state. He is scheduled to attend BJP's executive and core committee meetings as well as discuss election strategies with the party leaders here.

Nadda will arrive in Assam this evening and remain in the state till Thursday afternoon after which, he will leave for Arunachal Pradesh.

The saffron party has stepped up its organisational structure in Assam in view of the Lok Sabha polls. Responsibilities have been allotted to ministers, MLAs and senior party functionaries on constituency-basis, BJP sources said.

The BJP national president is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati by a special flight at around 9 pm on Tuesday. He will spend the night in the state guest house at Koinadhora in Guwahati and meet several key party leaders.

On Wednesday morning, Nadda will visit the Kamakhya temple. Several meetings have been lined up during the day. To begin with, there would be the first executive meeting of the state BJP for 2024 polls at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

Party spokesperson Rupam Goswami told ETV Bharat that the Bjp national president will provide guidance on contesting the upcoming polls at the executive meeting. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Rameshwar Teli, national secretary MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa will also participate in the meeting that will be presided over by state president Bhavesh Kalita.