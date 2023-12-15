JORHAT ARMY CAMP GRENADE BLAST ULFA I CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY

Jorhat (Assam): The ULFA (I) has claimed responsibility for the grenade blast that took place at the Indian Army Camp in Lichubari of Jorhat on Thursday. Captain Rumel Asom, who claimed to be a leader of the outlawed outfit, in a press release, said that his organisation would continue to fight against 'colonialism' and for the rights of indigenous people, who are living under terror.



In addition, the militant outfit also criticised the Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh and said the Assam-India conflict is a political issue and will end politically. "The DGP needs to understand that he should not interfere in the matter," the press note said. The ULFA (I) also objected to G.P. Singh's motive to cite law and order issues to take action against the ULFA(I).