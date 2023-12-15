Jorhat army camp grenade blast: ULFA (I) claims responsibility
Jorhat (Assam): The ULFA (I) has claimed responsibility for the grenade blast that took place at the Indian Army Camp in Lichubari of Jorhat on Thursday. Captain Rumel Asom, who claimed to be a leader of the outlawed outfit, in a press release, said that his organisation would continue to fight against 'colonialism' and for the rights of indigenous people, who are living under terror.
In addition, the militant outfit also criticised the Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh and said the Assam-India conflict is a political issue and will end politically. "The DGP needs to understand that he should not interfere in the matter," the press note said. The ULFA (I) also objected to G.P. Singh's motive to cite law and order issues to take action against the ULFA(I).
However, two cadres of ULFA (I) came on a bike and hurled grenades or bombs inside the main entrance of the Indian Army’s 41 Sub Area Camp from Na Ali side in Jorhat Lichubari. Following this, the Superintendent of Police of Jorhat, Mohan Lal Meena, Deputy Superintendent of Police and high-ranking officers of the Army held a meeting inside the army camp until the middle of the night to chalk out a strategy to deal with the clandestine activities of the outlawed militant group.
As per the police report, the ULFA (I) is trying to regroup in the region by carrying out such attacks besides sending a message of their strong presence mainly in upper Assam.