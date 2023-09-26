INTERNET BAN REIMPOSED IN MANIPUR AFTER PROTEST OVER KILLING OF YOUNG STUDENTS

Imphal: Four days after the lifting of the internet ban in strife-torn Manipur, the state government on Tuesday once again suspended internet services for five days till October 1 following the massive students’ agitation on Tuesday in protest against the killing of two young students by unidentified assailants, officials said.

Joint Secretary (Home) Mayengbam Veto Singh said in a notification that "in view of the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur, the state government views very seriously with utmost sensitivity the reported spread of disinformation, rumours and other types of violent activities through various social media platform such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. on electronic equipment like tablet, computer, mobile phone etc, along with sending of bulk SMS facilitating mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which may cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property or aggravates the law and order situation in the state.“

"The state government has decided to suspend/curb mobile internet data services, internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with immediate effect till 7.45 p.m. of October 1,” it said.

The notification said that any person found guilty of violating the order will be liable for legal action. On Saturday, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced the lifting of the internet ban in the state. Responding to the appeal from all sections of people and various organisations, the state government, following the Manipur High Court order, had partially lifted the ban earlier.