INSURGENT GROUPS CALL FOR BOYCOTT OF INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATIONS IN ASSAM NAGALAND ARUNACHAL PRADESH

Guwahati: Three insurgent organizations—ULFA-I, NSCN, and GPRN—have jointly issued a call to boycott the 77th Independence Day celebrations in the northeastern states of Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.

As preparations for nationwide Independence Day festivities are underway, these groups are urging political, non-political, and regional parties, along with the general public, to reject any participation in the celebrations.

The insurgent organizations have underscored their stance with a call for an all-out shutdown from 1 pm on August 14 to 6 pm on August 15. In a joint statement signed by ULFA-I's Rumel Asom, the groups have highlighted their perspective on the present state of affairs in the region. They argue that "despite the British withdrawal on August 15, 1947, the socio-economic, political, and cultural issues stemming from colonial exploitation continue to plague the nations in the western Southeast Asia region, including Assam and Nagaland".

According to the statement, the insurgent groups believe that these issues have not been adequately addressed by the current governance system, thereby limiting the self-determination and decision-making rights of the people residing in these regions. In light of this perspective, they maintain that the celebrations of Independence Day "are incongruent with the true aspirations of the people".

The call for boycott extends to government and private offices, public spaces, and individuals alike. However, it's noted that emergency services, media outlets, and religious activities will continue uninterrupted during the stipulated shutdown period.

Local authorities have taken extensive precautions to ensure peace and security in the lead-up to Independence Day. Heightened security measures have been put in place, particularly in upper Assam areas such as Tinsukia, Sadiya, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, and Jorhat. These measures are aimed at preventing any potential disturbances and maintaining a sense of calm throughout the region during this time.

