West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh): Taking forward the central government's initiative of Mission Amrit Sarovar, the Indian Army in a joint effort with the District Administration, West Kameng, dedicated the Amrit Sarovar at Tenga Valley, Arunachal Pradesh to the people of the area on Sunday.

The project aims at rainwater harvesting along with community empowerment, in line with the guidelines of the central government. The Sarovar, constructed by the Army with the support of the local administration, was inaugurated by the General Officer Commanding of Gajraj Corps local formation based at Rupa.

The District Commissioner of West Kameng district was also present on the occasion when the multi-purpose facility was dedicated to the people. The project is being lauded by all and is seen as being symbolic of seamless civil-military fusion toward the development of the area. Mission Amrit Sarovar was launched on 24 April 2022 by the Government of India with an objective to harvest and conserve water for future generations.

Taking forward this initiative, the formations of Southern Command had, earlier this year, identified 75 sites in different locations. The work towards this initiative involves Army’s Engineer & PWD resources in conjunction with the civil administration and village panchayats. The creation of these Amrit Sarovars will also form part of the overall water harvesting scheme keeping the environmental factors in mind which will greatly assist in ameliorating the water crises of villages.

Indian Army aims to revive and develop 75 Sarovars in various parts of Assam, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Rajasthan.

