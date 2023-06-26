INDIA BANGLADESH KUSHIYARA RIVER PACT OFFICIALS HOLD MEETING IN ASSAM TO ENSURE SMOOTH WATER FLOW TO BANGLADESH

Karimganj(Assam): The officials of India and Bangladesh on Sunday held a meeting to discuss modalities of a key river water sharing deal inked between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina last year under first such agreement in 26 years. Under the landmark river-linking pact, India will share water from the Kushiyara River to Bangladesh.

The officials of the two countries met at Karimganj town of Assam's Cachar district on Sunday to discuss the modalities of the diversion of water from the Kushiyara River to Bangladesh. The water of Kushiyara will be channelled through the Rahimpur Canal project in Sylhet. The neighbouring country has already made elaborate preparation for the project.

In September 6, 2022, India signed an agreement with Bangladesh marking a go-ahead for the long-drawn river-linking project during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to New Delhi. A pump was constructed at Rahim Canal in Sylhet of Bangladesh three years ago to ensure smooth flow of water but due to a stalemate between the two countries, there was no progress in the proposed deal. Finally, the much-awaited deal marked a go-ahead for the long-drawn river-linking project last year. The agreement was signed by the Department of Water Resources Development under the Ministry of Water Resources Development between the two countries. Sunday's meeting was attended by additional chief engineer Samiran Deka, the water resources department in Barak and North Kachar hill districts, and chief engineer of the Jal Unnayan Board of Bangladesh Khushi Mohan Sarkar and superintendent engineer Prabir Kumar Goswami.

The Bangladesh delegation also included five other members. A threadbare discussion between the representatives of the two countries on the distribution of water from the Kushiyara was held in an amicable manner. The Indian delegation will visit a section of the Kushiyara River that flows into the Rahim Canal. The members will also visit the area to oversee a relevant portion of the broken canal area.